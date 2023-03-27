French module maker Systovi says its new solar panels weigh just 3 kg/m2. They are designed for flat tertiary rooftops that cannot support the weight of framed solar panels. It will begin selling the new modules in 2024.From pv magazine France Systovi recently unveiled a new prototype of ultra-lightweight solar modules weigh just 3 kg/m2. "With the mounting structure, the total weight will be 4 kg/m2," Matthieu del Rizzo, a Systovi spokesperson, told pv magazine France. The French PV manufacturer says the panels can only be deploye by approved installers. The prototype measures 1.80 m2 and has ...

