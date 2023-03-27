DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth

Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth 27-March-2023

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on H&T Group plc (HAT) | Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth

H&T Group (HAT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark takes us through his report on the company entitled 'Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth' explains what is driving growth in the pledge book, confidence in the resilience of the model to downturns, more about the non-pawnbroking side of the businesses and any risks investors should be aware of.

H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

