Dow Jones News
Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth 27-March-2023 / 16:05 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on H&T Group plc (HAT) | Unique opportunities for strong, profitable growth

H&T Group (HAT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark takes us through his report on the company entitled 'Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth' explains what is driving growth in the pledge book, confidence in the resilience of the model to downturns, more about the non-pawnbroking side of the businesses and any risks investors should be aware of.

H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

