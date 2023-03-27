Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2023 | 17:50
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group: WEBINAR: Development and Implementation of a Pipeline Safety Management System - An API 1173 Journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Are you responsible for implementing a pipeline safety management system (PSMS) but aren't sure where to begin? Have you identified gaps in your current PSMS that would benefit from a robust framework? The American Gas Association (AGA) is one of the organizations that strongly recommends that all pipeline organizations implement the American Petroleum Institute's Recommended Practice 1173 (API RP 1173) as a best practice. The goal of API RP 1173 is to integrate all levels of the pipeline organization in the implementation of a formal PSMS to manage risks associated with operators and pipelines.

Developing and implementing a management system is not a task - it's a journey. A PSMS defines the actions which should be taken into consideration to plan, implement, and continuously improve pipeline operations. An effective PSMS can have a positive influence on the overall safety culture of the pipeline organization and can be a complement to existing processes. Effective PSMSs are understood and implemented throughout the organization and support the bottom line.

You're invited to join our API RP 1173 experts for our webinar, Development and Implementation of a Pipeline Safety Management System - An API 1173 Journey on Wednesday, April 12, at 2:00pm EDT to learn more about the foundations of an API 1173 pipeline safety management system and how it can benefit your organization. You'll hear from an industry leader, Stephanie Farley from South Jersey Industries, about their PSMS journey. Stephanie, along with our experts, will provide insights on getting started along your PSMS journey, as well as implementation considerations once a PSMS has been built.

We hope you'll join us!

Register Here

Antea Group, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745984/WEBINAR-Development-and-Implementation-of-a-Pipeline-Safety-Management-System-An-API-1173-Journey

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.