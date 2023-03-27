Antea Group: WEBINAR: Development and Implementation of a Pipeline Safety Management System - An API 1173 Journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Are you responsible for implementing a pipeline safety management system (PSMS) but aren't sure where to begin? Have you identified gaps in your current PSMS that would benefit from a robust framework? The American Gas Association (AGA) is one of the organizations that strongly recommends that all pipeline organizations implement the American Petroleum Institute's Recommended Practice 1173 (API RP 1173) as a best practice. The goal of API RP 1173 is to integrate all levels of the pipeline organization in the implementation of a formal PSMS to manage risks associated with operators and pipelines.

Developing and implementing a management system is not a task - it's a journey. A PSMS defines the actions which should be taken into consideration to plan, implement, and continuously improve pipeline operations. An effective PSMS can have a positive influence on the overall safety culture of the pipeline organization and can be a complement to existing processes. Effective PSMSs are understood and implemented throughout the organization and support the bottom line.

You're invited to join our API RP 1173 experts for our webinar, Development and Implementation of a Pipeline Safety Management System - An API 1173 Journey on Wednesday, April 12, at 2:00pm EDT to learn more about the foundations of an API 1173 pipeline safety management system and how it can benefit your organization. You'll hear from an industry leader, Stephanie Farley from South Jersey Industries, about their PSMS journey. Stephanie, along with our experts, will provide insights on getting started along your PSMS journey, as well as implementation considerations once a PSMS has been built.

We hope you'll join us!

