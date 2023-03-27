Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enter the IT Service and Asset Management Portfolio with the Acquisition of Professional Computing Resources

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Professional Computing Resources ("PCR"), a leading developer of software solutions serving enterprise IT departments. This will mark entry into the IT Service and Asset Management (ITSM/ITAM) portfolio.

With over 40 years of industry experience, PCR has built a reputation for providing organizations of all kinds and sizes with superior, affordable, and innovative software applications to help manage day-to-day IT service requests related to Moves, Adds, Changes and Deletes (MACDs); manage and track IT inventory; manage network resources, including cabling and network equipment, and manage and allocate IT expenditures. PCR is the market leader in the higher education space and has established a solid client base with the US federal and state governments and in the healthcare industry.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bob Glover, President of PCR, said "Valsoft identified PCR as a clear market leader with a robust reputation for providing exceptional customer service and product offering. Furthermore, throughout the discussions, Valsoft and PCR saw a great cultural fit between the two organizations we think will create an even better work environment. We are thrilled to be part of Valsoft."

This acquisition ensures that PCR's clients and partners will continue to receive the same high-quality solutions and support that they have come to expect from the existing management team of PCR.

"We are extremely pleased with the acquisition of PCR," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "PCR provides world-class technology solutions to some of the largest and most prestigious universities, as well as several state and federal government entities, and will be a great addition to the Valsoft family."

"We believe in the solid foundation and growth potential of PCR" said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating arm at Valsoft. "PCRs solutions and service quality are second to none. Their products are easier to implement and maintain and have the most comprehensive functionality in this industry. We look forward to working with employees, clients, and partners to maintain its reputation, and take the business to the next level."

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About PCR

PCR is a leading developer of software applications for Enterprise IT departments. With over 40 years of industry experience, PCR provides solutions and services to help manage day-to-day IT service requests related to Moves, Adds, Changes and Deletes (MACDs); manage and track IT inventory; manage network resources, including cabling and network equipment, and manage and allocate IT expenditures.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel. PCR was represented by FOCUS Investment Banking led by George Shea (Managing Director) and Rich Pierce (Managing Director).

For more information, visit https://www.pcr.com/ and https://valsoftcorp.com

