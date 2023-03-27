Anzeige
Montag, 27.03.2023
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
27.03.2023
58 Leser
The Match Lab: Study Reveals 24 Tips for Writing the Best Tinder Bio as a Guy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / A recent study conducted by The Match Lab revealed 24 tips for writing the best Tinder bio as a guy. 100 women - who were single, straight and actively using Tinder - were asked to give their thoughts on how to write a good Tinder bio as a guy. Results showed that women's opinions tended to overlap and reveal common themes.

The Match Lab, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture


The #1 best Tinder bio tip given was for guys to write about their hobbies and passions. Writing about personal interests is an effective way to differentiate from other users. The study suggested that the more unique the interests are, the more they stand out.

The second best Tinder bio tip was to lighten up and show some humor. Research has also shown that women are drawn to men who make them laugh. "Goofy" or appropriate self-deprecating jokes show a man's comfort with being vulnerable.

Tip #3 is that women want men to be authentic and genuine on Tinder. Although funny Tinder bios are appreciated, they can also seem inauthentic or forced. It's best to avoid generic pick-up lines or cliché jokes and instead to let humor come from a place of originality, authenticity and vulnerability.

The study also reveals some advice for what guys should avoid writing in their Tinder bio. These include being overly political, bragging too much and writing something sexual.

According to The Match Lab's founder, Dan Rosenfeld, "Most guys simply don't know how to write a good Tinder bio. The study we conducted helps break down common mistakes guys make and sheds light on what women are looking for from guys on Tinder. These findings provide clear tips that guys can use to improve their profile on Tinder and other dating apps."

To hire a professional Tinder bio writer, see The Match Lab's dating profile writing service. To learn more about improving your Tinder profile, visit https://www.attractmorematches.com.

About The Match Lab

The Match Lab utilizes the scientific method to conduct research on what makes a dating profile attractive and how to date successfully. The company routinely publishes its findings. The Match Lab was founded by Daniel Rosenfeld, a social psychologist and dating expert with a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, a master's degree in psychology from UCLA and a PhD candidacy in psychology from UCLA.

Contact Information:

Daniel Rosenfeld
Founder & Director, The Match Lab
info@attractmorematches.com

SOURCE: The Match Lab

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745939/Study-Reveals-24-Tips-for-Writing-the-Best-Tinder-Bio-as-a-Guy

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
