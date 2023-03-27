The future of sustainable charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure and Bertone Design (New Crazy Colors), one of the world's most renowned design, architectural planning and all-around creativity companies, today reveal the exclusive design of Atlante's new fast and ultra-fast charging stations, in particular the canopy entirely designed and produced by Bertone Design.

Today's is a milestone in a long journey, which began a year ago starting with the study of the customer journey, moving through materials research to the first full-scale prototype of the new Atlante station design unveiled today. Bertone accompanied this journey, believing strongly in the project and fully sharing Atlante's values and vision.

The design of the new Atlante station answers to a concrete need for such vision: to spur the change towards a zero-emission mobility, charging stations will need to be welcoming, functional, and easily recognizable. With a design that immediately indicates the power of ultra-fast charging technology, supported by battery storage systems together with photovoltaic energy. This design will fit perfectly into the high-traffic areas where our stations will be built, enriching the urban and suburban environment with a design sign that is decidedly beautiful but never too impactful.

Energy, through the spark symbol, supports the design of the canopy, a meeting point between the luminous sign, empty and perceptive, at the top, and the volume, full and rooting, of the pillar. The dynamism of the forms and volumes characterizes the station, giving it an image of strength and, at the same time, lightness, making the canopy a true landmark that gives recognizability to the Atlante installations and enriches the surrounding areas.

The new Atlante stations, which are modular and flexible, will have different declinations depending on the type of station: from the smallest, where a simple canopy will be provided for customers while waiting, for example in the city, to models that fully cover the charging stalls, which, where possible, will have integrated solar modules. Stations with battery storage systems will benefit from special architectural elements made of "ultra-high performance" cement, specifically designed by the eminent TCC Group (NHOA's main shareholder), and will of course be connected to Atlante's proprietary Energy Management System in micro-grid mode.

Fundamental to the entire design of the new Atlante station is sustainability: not only through the use of recycled and/or totally recyclable materials, but also through the use of low environmental impact construction techniques and through the reduction of the environmental impact of logistics and construction work. Another aspect of sustainability is Atlante's choice to prefer and make the most of the resources already present in the area, such as services and commercial activities supporting the charging phase: on the one hand, avoiding building new services in cities that certainly do not lack them; on the other hand, creating virtuous synergies with local activities and generally enriching the surrounding communities, in perfect harmony with Atlante's values.

"Today I can proudly show the result of a long partnership, undertaken since the launch of Atlante. Our mission is to change the world of mobility, and to do so I have always strongly believed that we would need to create a new charging experience. This is an important step in that direction: thanks to Aldo Cingolani and his team of amazing talent at Bertone Design, we can now admire a unique structure of the Atlante stations. An architectural element that is useful to our clients, of course, but that is also an asset to the host community. We invested entire months studying all aspects of sustainability in great detail, even questioning our own easy vanities. In fact, our collaboration with Bertone Design was marked by these very goals: to create a unique station that is instantly recognizable as an Atlante station and that reflects the undisputed technological value of the Atlante network, without compromising on all-round sustainability. Thanks again to Bertone Design for interpreting our project in this wonderful architectural form", said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante

"It was an honor for Bertone Design to participate in such an important project. We put to work a team with different professional skills, designers, architects, lighting designers, technologists with experience in sustainable materials and structural engineers.

Together with the Atlante team a unique project was developed, which, thanks to its design, stands out and represents the philosophy of the Atlante brand destined to become a benchmark in its field. Thanks again to Stefano Terranova and all his staff for the trust placed in us", said Aldo Cingolani, CEO of Bertone Design

