Ericsson: Being Black in America - A Discussion

Our Ericsson African American Alliance employee resource group (EAAA ERG) kicked-off the first of several informative and educational events to honor Black History Month.

Together in a mental health discussion with Dr. Michael Horne, President and CEO of the Parkland Health Foundation, they addressed the stigma of mental health, explored the impact of racial discrimination, and discussed the need for increased health access to our vulnerable communities.

Check out the photos from the event below, and learn more about Parkland Health Foundation and their dedication to a brighter future for Dallas here: https://istandforparkland.org/

Members of our African American Alliance recently came together to share their perspectives on being black in America, the power of community, and the importance of speaking up.

We hope you enjoy this unscripted podcast and encourage you to share your thoughts. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za16iHgS3YU

