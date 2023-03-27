Anzeige
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 
Tradegate
27.03.23
18:24 Uhr
5,142 Euro
+0,028
+0,55 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0985,12020:08
5,0945,11620:08
Ericsson: Being Black in America - A Discussion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Ericsson:

Our Ericsson African American Alliance employee resource group (EAAA ERG) kicked-off the first of several informative and educational events to honor Black History Month.

Together in a mental health discussion with Dr. Michael Horne, President and CEO of the Parkland Health Foundation, they addressed the stigma of mental health, explored the impact of racial discrimination, and discussed the need for increased health access to our vulnerable communities.

Check out the photos from the event below, and learn more about Parkland Health Foundation and their dedication to a brighter future for Dallas here: https://istandforparkland.org/

Members of our African American Alliance recently came together to share their perspectives on being black in America, the power of community, and the importance of speaking up.

We hope you enjoy this unscripted podcast and encourage you to share your thoughts. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za16iHgS3YU

Ericsson, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746014/Being-Black-in-America--A-Discussion

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
