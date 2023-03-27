Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill Partner with Syracuse University Lacrosse Player Joey Spallina

Family Entertainment Destination and Restaurant Brand Create New NIL Relationship with Syracuse Athlete

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, and 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, both located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, have established a multi-year marketing partnership with Syracuse University Lacrosse Freshman, Joey Spallina. Thanks in part to support from Elite NIL , this new relationship further expands the companies' partnerships with top Syracuse athletic talent. 110 Grill® and Apex Entertainment® are part of Westford, Mass. based RAVentures® which owns and operates multiple growing brands.

"We're excited to work closely with Joey and we highly value our mutual partner, Elite NIL," said Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing, RAVentures. "We're committed to continuing our efforts to remain connected to the Syracuse community as we provide its people, and some of their top athletic talent, with delicious experiences and family-friendly fun."

Once again, Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill partnered with Syracuse-based and student-run Out2Win Sports , a sports marketing agency, for all photo and video content for this partnership. The entertainment and restaurant brands established its first Elite NIL partnership in 2021. Since then, Elite NIL has been instrumental in helping the brands to secure relationships in Syracuse with athletic talent in the areas of basketball, football, women's lacrosse, and field hockey. Spallina is Apex Entertainment Syracuse's 7th NIL athlete and 110 Grill Syracuse's 5th NIL athlete. He is the first men's lacrosse player the company has engaged.

Previously, Spallina was named Attackman of the Year and All-American 3 times. He was named the National Player of the Year by USA Lacrosse Magazine and USA Today. He is also the number one recruit according to Inside Lacrosse and top-rated player in the Publication's Power 100 Freshman.

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment ®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill®, with its modern American cuisine and commitment to allergy awareness , first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and features a spacious dining area, large horseshoe shaped bar, open kitchen and an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Onondaga. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.

