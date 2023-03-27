Regulatory News:

The Metacritic* 2023 Annual Video Game Publisher Rankings have been announced, and FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) now holds the fourth position behind Sony, Paradox Interactive, and Activision Blizzard.

This top 4 ranking shows that the Focus Group and its internal studios and partners have a commitment to delivering a strong editorial line of video games to players around the world. Over the past year, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT has showcased a dedication to seeking out and assisting a wide range of sharp creative teams so that they can craft the finest versions of these beloved projects.

The Metacritic website is the reference in aggregators of reviews and ratings of movies, TV series, music albums, and of course video games. At the beginning of each year, the site unveils a ranking of the top 50 video game publishers with the highest scores over the past year. Appearing in this ranking is synonymous with quality, and reflects the creative talent of publishers and their developers to offer unique gaming experiences.

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

