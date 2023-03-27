London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Aron Groups, a leading provider of financial services and technology solutions, has announced the launch of Aron Charts, an online software system that aims to provide complimentary market analysis and charts of domestic and global financial assets. Aron Charts is designed to provide all the necessary services and tools for traders to analyze the market and use built-in risk management tools to minimize risk.





Farzad Vajihi, CEO of Aron Groups



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8744/159986_428b0c07149d98ca_001full.jpg

With Aron Charts, users can access complimentary charts for a wide range of global financial instruments, including stocks, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices. The platform is built on one of the best web charting platforms, TradingView, ensuring a seamless user experience and easy access to valuable insights.

"We are excited to launch Aron Charts, which is designed to help investors and traders make better decisions in the financial markets," said Farzad Vajihi, CEO of Aron Groups. "Aron Charts provides a comprehensive range of analysis tools and features to help users understand market trends and identify opportunities. Aron Charts project has the ability to become one of the main traders community in the Middle-East next year whilst it remains complimentary for all users."

The launch of Aron Charts is part of Aron Groups Holding's commitment to democratizing access to financial information and empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the global financial markets.

"Aron Charts is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and expand our offerings in the future," added Dr. Vajihi.

About Aron Group Holding:

Aron Groups Broker is an experienced multi-asset broker with cutting-edge technology, offering over 2,000 trading instruments to 250,000 registered users and 23,000 active IBS. The company's mission is to help clients succeed and become the preferred choice for investors of all sizes. With the Aron Charts project, the company aims to enable users to search and view the price history and current rate of more than 500 trading symbols.

Media Contact:

Media Relations - Aron Group Holding

Contact Person - Farzad Vajihi

Website - https://aroncharts.com/

Email - Vajihi.F@mail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159986