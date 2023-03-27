Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

March 20, 2023

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of

the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code

of the

financial

instrument Total number of

shares

purchased Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares (€) Gross

Consideration Venue Publicis Groupe SA 20/03/2023 FR0000130577 211,480 70.9456 15,003,583.90 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 20/03/2023 FR0000130577 34,438 71.0971 2,448,442.44 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 20/03/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Rounded to four decimal places Total: 245,918 70.9669 17,452,026.34

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:

(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 98,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005640/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe



Clarisse Fort Hallereau

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 78 75

clarisse.forthallereau@publicisgroupe.com



Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com



Lionel Benchimol

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27

lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com



Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com