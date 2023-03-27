Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces New US Contract and 2 Canadian Contract Extensions

These agreements are the 13th, 14th, and 15th contracts or extensions to date in 2023 vs 28 in all of 2022

Illinois primary care practice signs contract to deploy Connected Health platform to improve outcomes and attract new business

An Ontario Family Health team extends remote patient monitoring (RPM) contract

A Community Paramedic Service extends RPM program for an additional 12 months

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF),a leading health data platform, announces a new US contract and two Canadian contract extensions, bringing this year's total agreements to date to 15, compared to 28 in all of 2022.

Cloud DX welcomes an Illinois based primary care clinic as its next US clinic to implement an RPM program. The concierge clinic will offer Connected Health to improve outcomes and service for its existing clients and to attract a new client base. The practice, serving over 365 patients primarily seniors, estimates 50% will enroll in its Connected Health RPM program to manage chronic conditions including CHF, COPD, hypertension, and diabetes. The estimated value of the deployment is up to $170,000 CAD in the first full year.

Cloud DX also signed extension contracts with two Ontario based health providers. After a successful initial deployment, an Ontario Family Health Team is extending its RPM contract for an additional 6 months to provide Connected Health services to palliative care patients. An Ontario Community Paramedic program for chronic care management is extending its Cloud DX RPM contract for another 12 months, with the potential to double the number of patients currently using Connected Health kits and services. Contract value for these deployment extensions is estimated to be up to $90,000 CAD over 12 months.

These additional agreements follow Cloud DX's earlier announcement of the expansion of 5 existing Remote Patient Monitoring contracts, a 150% increase in YoY growth in contract extensions.

Founder and CEO Robert Kaul stated "We continue to see demand for virtual care and remote monitoring increase in North America as healthcare providers seek to leverage our proven Connected Health technologies to improve care delivery, patient satisfaction, and reduce costs. Cloud DX is excited to see growth in the number of new contracts signed so far in 2023 as well as a significant number of contract extensions, which indicate that we are doing a good job making healthcare better for all our stakeholders."

Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Clinics and hospitals across North America use our Connected Health data platform to incorporate remote and virtual technology in care delivery. Our remote monitoring solutions let care teams virtually monitor hundreds of patients; Patients take vital signs at home with intelligent medical devices which transmit the data to the care team's dashboard or EMR. Connected Health supports remote vital sign monitoring, behavioral medicine, telehealth, care pathways for chronic care, aging in place, palliative or perioperative hospital-at-home, and more. Our customers achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and readmissions, lower care delivery costs, and grow patient panels, revenue, and more.

Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

