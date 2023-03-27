Anzeige
Montag, 27.03.2023
Heute: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Jetzt Einstieg vor erneuter 500%-Rallye?
Southern Company: Amplifying HBCUs - A Conversation With Mark Berry, Bobbie Knight & Tony Allen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Southern Company:

Across Southern Company, our journey to propel historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is moving boldly forward. Amplifying, investing in and collaborating with HBCUs allows us to create space and opportunities for students of today to become leaders of tomorrow.

In observance of Black History Month, Mark Berry, senior vice president of research and development for Southern Company Services, moderated a conversation with Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College, and Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, to offer insight about the impact investments from companies like Southern Company are having on these institutions as well as share how HBCUs are cultivating Black leaders.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746023/Amplifying-HBCUs--A-Conversation-With-Mark-Berry-Bobbie-Knight-Tony-Allen

