Montag, 27.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Cybeats Technologies dreht jetzt groß auf…
PR Newswire
27.03.2023 | 23:12
Wondershare DemoCreator 6.6 Allows Users to Import VRM Models as Virtual Avatars in Video Presentations.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare announced the release of DemoCreator 6.6 which introduces an array of new, more advanced features With the latest version of DemoCreator, importing VRM files which are widely used to create Virtual YouTubers, is just a breeze. Users can incorporate their own 3D models as virtual characters in DemoCreator's Video presentation mode, bringing personalization and creativity in video creation to a whole new level.