United Marketing Group to Launch UMG Academy and Asia Office to Grow Global Businesses' Knowledge of Digital Marketing

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / United Marketing Group (UMG), an international digital marketing agency, has announced it will be starting its online UMG Academy in 2023. The academy, which is currently in beta mode and is being tested by the company's first class of students, will teach business leaders the latest in digital marketing strategies. UMG has also revealed that in Q2 2023, it will be establishing an office in Uzbekistan in order to support Uzbeki businesses in their goals of competing in the global economy.

UMG was founded in 2013 by Alex Shakirova and has teams in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It is currently testing its online academy, which will soon complete its beta mode. Shakirova explains that the vision for the UMG Academy is to provide an online library of digital marketing resources in English and Russian for hotels, restaurants, bakeries, large-scale manufacturers, and other companies that might otherwise lack access.

"Working with brands around the world, we saw that some business owners were struggling to understand how to leverage online marketing in this technological age. Smaller brands are vital contributors to the economy, and we want to see them grow, too. We founded the UMG Academy so that they could learn about the how, the when, and the where to start in digital marketing," she says. "My team and I are happy to report that our students are enjoying our guided tutorials, and we are very appreciative of their feedback, which is helping us to make our offerings even stronger."

UMG's Tashkent location marks the company's commitment to bringing website development, digital marketing, and CRM integration services to Uzbekistan's emerging market.

"After the very hard work of our company, we are thrilled to be completing our final preparations for our office in Uzbekistan. It is a country that is developing rapidly and is full of talented business owners," says Shakirova. "Our English, Uzbek, and Russian-speaking team members are excited about coming alongside Uzbeki companies in the hospitality, medical, beauty, entertainment, banking, and online education industries. We are confident that we can help them with their business goals through our digital marketing services."

At the core of UMG's academy and Uzbekistan office will be the belief that team members should never assume that another person knows everything that they do.

"At UMG, what this really means is that we must be willing to share our knowledge with anyone who needs it," says Shakirova. "We hope that at our online academy and at all of our global offices, we always embody our vision of a digital marketing company that is a reliable resource for business owners."

About United Marketing Group

For over 10 years, United Marketing Group has been using its signature algorithms and advertising methods to offer solutions for digital marketing issues its partners didn't even know existed. Founder Alex Shakirova was born in Ukraine and raised in the United States. She created UMG to help small and large businesses understand the complexities of digital marketing and achieve better results.

Today, the UMG team collectively speaks and works in 5 languages and specializes in niche industries. It has successfully completed 140+ projects worldwide in social media marketing, Facebook advertising, SEM, SEO, reputation management, brand management, web development, and integration, among others. UMG is also a recognized specialist in digital marketing and local marketing for hospitality brands.

