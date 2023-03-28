FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Provide Testimony to U.S. Congress Regarding Reauthorization of the Weather Act

Meredith Bell, Atmospheric Program Manager, to testify before Subcommittee on Environment, to discuss collaboration with NOAA and airlines

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that Ms. Meredith Bell, Atmospheric Program Manager at FLYHT, will testify before the Subcommittee on Environment of the United States House of Representatives tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Ms. Bell will join representatives of Saildrone, Inc., Spire Global, and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, to provide a prepared statement and answer questions related to the proposed reauthorization of the Weather Act.

Widely viewed as the first comprehensive weather authorization since the NOAA Authorization Act of 1992, The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017 (the "Weather Act") bolsters the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research's (OAR) commitment to advancing weather research and reinvigorating the weather portfolio. The Weather Program Office (WPO) ensures alignment by collaborating with various subject matter experts across National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to develop Congressional reports and insights required, and briefing NOAA leadership on OAR-related activities and reports. The hearing, which will be livestreamed here, will bring together subject matter experts in data collection in the sea, space, and sky, with Ms. Bell speaking to data collection for airlines and the sky.

"Recent extreme turbulence events on flights highlight the importance of increased in-situ observations, improved weather modeling and collaboration," added Ms. Bell. "The Weather Act is a key pillar in the effort to understand our changing weather patterns, so we can better model and forecast severe weather., This will in turn improve turbulence and aviation forecasts and ensure aviation safety. I look forward to sharing how tools such as FLYHT's weather sensor technology, in partnership with the federal government, can be leveraged for the benefit of us all."

Specifically for weather, FLYHT provides Aircraft Meteorological Data Reports (AMDAR) data through its Automated Flight Reporting System (AFIRS) system, which includes temperature, wind speed and direction as well as two solutions that include relative humidity: the Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting (TAMDAR) sensor and the FLYHT Water Vapor Sensing System (WVSS-II) sensor. FLYHT works closely with NOAA and the WMO to ensure the weather community is receiving and decoding its aircraft data properly.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company.

CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

