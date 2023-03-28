Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that Sujeet Kini has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kini will start on May 1, 2023, and join the executive leadership team of Sylogist, reporting to Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO.

Mr. Kini is an experienced finance professional with over 20 years of leadership experience in capital markets, strategic acquisitions, and international markets. After beginning his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, he held executive financial and operational roles across the technology sector, including Chief Accounting Officer at OpenText, and Chief Financial Officer at Hootsuite, Solium Capital, and BlueCat Networks.

"I'm thrilled to have someone of Sujeet's caliber and character join Sylogist as our CFO," stated Bill Wood. "His extensive background with software companies, track record of success, and experience building companies into market leaders will complement our already strong executive leadership team. To that end, Xavier Shorter will remain with Sylogist as Vice President, Finance & Operations, reporting to Sujeet, with expanded duties related to leading operational improvements across the company to support its accelerating growth. Sujeet will assume overall responsibility for finance, accounting, FP&A, HR, M&A, and investor relations and I look forward to partnering with him to further Sylogist along its growth and value creation path."

"We are pleased to welcome Sujeet to the Company's executive leadership team," stated Barry Foster, Sylogist's Board Chair. "He's joining Sylogist at an important juncture following the company's foundational investments in its growth platform. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in executing on strategic objectives, scaling the business, and driving our financial success."

"I am honoured and very excited to be joining the Sylogist team," stated Mr. Kini. "I believe Sylogist has excellent prospects for long term sustainable growth and value creation and I look forward to working with Bill, the management team, and the Board to help develop and execute on Sylogist's operational and growth strategies."

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com .

