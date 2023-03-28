Data Phase will work with Logsign in Australia and other parts of Oceania to identify and deliver enhanced protection, real-time monitoring and security intelligence for sensitive organizational data.

Logsign announces a new partnership with Australia-based solutions provider Data Phase. Announcing the partnership today, both companies will focus on opportunities in Australia to deliver enhanced protection for sensitive enterprise data.

Having already identified opportunities across Australia, the Partnership will focus on delivering enhanced incident management by allowing the security team to identify an attack's route across the network, identifying the compromised sources and providing the automated mechanisms to stop the attacks in progress.

Australia is one of the most active financial markets in Asia. Australian companies follow the Australian Cyber Security Centre's (ACSC) strategies to mitigate Cyber Security Incidents (known collectively as the Essential Eight). In doing so, Logsign is able to help companies to achieve compliance to the Essential Eight through a set of controls that are designed to prevent malware from running and limit the extent of compromise.

Logsign helps organizations to improve their cyber resilience through avoiding risks and chaos, besides ensuring compliance with relevant regulations by bringing together all data, threat detection, investigation and incident response capabilities on a single, unified whole platform.

This is achieved through the integration of various native Logsign tools such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, User Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA), Threat Detection, Investigation, Response (TDIR).

About Data Phase

At Data Phase, our specialized consultants focus on delivering business solutions, and leveraging the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. We believe that it is a combination of people, process, technology, and partner drivers that support the most successful implementations. As a leading cybersecurity partner with over two decades of industry expertise, we cover the specialized product offerings in the products we supply, supporting our client to modernize their systems and processes. Our collaborative client engagement model centered on business outcomes enables us to deliver the most innovative and creative use of technology. Our consulting expertise and offerings offer niche cybersecurity priorities Secure Remote Support, Vendor Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Threat Hunting, Vulnerability Management and AI Virtual Assistance, anchored around our business solution. We have the necessary industry- recognized credentials to assure qualification to perform, namely CISSP, CEH, GCIH, GCFA, CREST Practitioner, ITIL Expert, COBIT and multiple product certifications.

About Logsign

Logsign is a Netherlands-based Cybersecurity company, focused on Detection and Response Technologies. Our vision is always to enable cybersecurity practitioners to work more efficiently with smart, clutter-free and next-generation software. And finally, we created a consolidated, intelligently integrated, easily implemented, and user-friendly platform with the help and inspiration of the expertise from our customers and market experience. The Logsign Unified SO platform embodies this vision, saving organisations time and resources by eliminating the need to bring different products together. Now operating in more than 50 countries with more than 500 customers worldwide.

