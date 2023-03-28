Alps Alpine and Tata Elxsi announce a strategic long-term agreement for growing vehicle software development sectors

To specialize in advanced technologies for Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (C.A.S.E)

TOKYO and THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has been chosen by Alps Alpine, the leading Japanese manufacturer of electrical components and in-vehicle information systems, to establish a Global Engineering Center (GEC) at its campus in Thiruvananthapuram.





The GEC will focus on software-led innovation and engineering to support Alps Alpine's vision for future mobility.

Mr. Hideo Izumi, Alps Alpine's Chief Technology Officer, stated, "We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Tata Elxsi as the key design and technology partner.

"With our shared values of Quality and Excellence, we will develop Smart, Sustainable, and Safe Secure mobility solutions that consumers trust.

"The Global Engineering Center with Tata Elxsi is key to Alps Alpine's growth strategy. Tata Elxsi, with its integrated design and technology services, is our partner of choice for developing the Right, Unique, and Green solutions and accelerating the growing vehicle software development sectors."

Tata Elxsi's MD and CEO, Manoj Raghavan, stated, "Today, mobility is all about experiences. As the world adopts connected, autonomous and electric mobility, automotive companies are looking for innovation in technology and software to provide exceptional consumer experiences and drive future mobility initiatives. We are delighted that Alps Alpine has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic technology and engineering partner in its journey to transforming its products and services for future mobility."

The design and engineering teams in the GEC will focus on developing next-gen digital technologies for Connected Infotainment, Body electronics, Sensing and Communication technologies, AUTOSAR, Platform Development, and Cybersecurity, and support Alps Alpine in its strategic goals of global market expansion.

About Tata Elxsi www.tataelxsi.com

Tata Elxsi is a fully integrated global design and technology consultancy creating innovative products, services, and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. It is powered by a multi-disciplinary team of over 12,000 technologists, digital, software and system engineers, along with design specialists for user experience and HMI. Tata Elxsi helps clients worldwide bring new ideas and award-winning products and services to market. For over 30 years, Tata Elxsi has been helping brands differentiate and win in the marketplace.

About Alps Alpinehttps://www.alpsalpine.com/e/

Our aim is to transform into a sustainable value-creating corporate group that carries on contributing to people's lives through electronics and communication, with a focus on three business segments -Components, Sensors and Communication and Modules and Systems.

In addition to providing products and services that meet customer needs in many markets, including automotive, home appliances, mobile devices, and games, we will expand our possibilities by taking on the challenge of new areas such as industrial machinery and IoT.

