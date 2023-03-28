Since the resurgence of the banking crisis in 2023, precious metals have again been in high demand among investors. In anticipation of a further manifestation of inflation, investors are looking with hope for value stability. The fact is that since the end of the 1990s until today, gold could achieve 8.6% growth per year, more than any other asset class over such a long period. The criterion "value stability" is therefore historically proven because gold appreciated strongly in the last 100 years also against any form of paper money. Gold has already gained about 8% since the beginning of 2023. Commodity fund manager Leigh Goehring is pessimistic and even expects a "decade of inflation". We are looking at an interesting gold project in Western Mali with outstanding prospects.

