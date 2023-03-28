Wärtsilä Energy and Eolian LP have partnered on a new 200 MW grid-scale battery system. They claim that it is the largest merchant energy storage facility in the world.From pv magazine USA Eolian LP, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners, has finished building what will purportedly be the largest merchant energy storage facility in the world. The Madero and Ignacio energy storage plants have a combined power capacity of 200 MW. The grid storage projects will participate in the retail energy power market in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. Each phase of the ...

