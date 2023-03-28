Anzeige
28.03.2023
WKN: A0M21K ISIN: LV0000101079 Ticker-Symbol: UIJ 
28.03.23
Observation status applied to AS "VEF"

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 28, 2023 to apply observation status to AS "VEF"
(VEF1R, ISIN: LV0000101079) taking into account that on March 27, 2023 AS "VEF"
informed about convocation of company's annual general meeting of shareholders
to take place on April 26, 2023 with the question on the delisting of company's
shares from the regulated market. 

Additionally the observation status is applied considering that the auditor's
statement in English is not available in the AS "VEF" announcement on Audited
Annual report for year 2022. 

Observation status is applied to AS "VEF" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on
Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the
Exchange: 

 -- Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be
   placed on observation status if in the next six (6) months it is planned to
   perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the
   Issuer would be delisted.

 -- Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be
   placed on observation status if the Issuer fails to disclose the
   information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified in the Rules.


The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
