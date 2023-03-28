Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Metals Geophysical Surveys - La Corne South Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Q Battery Metals (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is currently in the process of refining targets on their La Corne South Lithium Project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. In particular, the geological team will remodel the company's 2021 drone-supported magnetics survey results and their 2022 deep penetrating electromagnetics survey results to better determine the presence of pegmatites on the property. Previous data interpretation has outlined high magnetic and conductive zones in search of massive sulphide deposits that have distinctly different geophysical characteristics from pegmatite bodies. The data will be re-modeled for geophysical attributes that better reflect pegmatites.

Q Battery Metals is also preparing to complete ground resistivity surveying over the highly interesting target area of the Boily Berubé mineral showing which has been described as white feldspar and quartz veins with molybdenite and bismuth. The documented lithium showings on the margins of the La Corne batholith often have associated molybdenum indicated in the mineralization summary. As well, the North American Lithium deposit is described as containing molybdenite and bismuthinite. The presence of these elements at the Boily Berubé mineral showing is now considered good indicators for lithium. QMET's geological team is preparing to prospect, map and sample the Boily Berubé showing and the La Corne Batholith margins to analyze for lithium content. The current geophysical survey remodeling and proposed resistivity survey will assist in determining the location of lithium-bearing pegmatites in that region of the property.

Nine lithium projects are located within 20 kilometres (km) of the La Corne South project, including North American Lithium (NAL) mine (Sayona Mining-Piedmont Lithium Joint Venture). The projects are located on the periphery of the La Corne granitic batholith, an area that is highly prospective for pegmatite lithium mineralization. Sayona has successfully produced their first saleable spodumene concentrate of 1,200 tonnes with 6% lithium grade (Sayona March 8, 2023 News Release). Sayona has announced plans for continued drilling at both their NAL project and the adjoining Vallée Lithium property. More than 50,000 metres of drilling are planned (Sayona release March 7, 2023).

CEO Richard Penn states that "after attending the PDAC and Swiss Mining Institute conferences, we now have an even greater appreciation of the potential for lithium on the La Corne South Project. Many other lithium projects were summarized at these conferences. We feel that we are in the right location at the right time with the La Corne South and Pegalith Lithium Projects, and are looking forward to exploring and advancing both projects in 2023".

The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of lmineralization on the claims.

The reader is cautioned that historic results reported by previous operators have not been verified by Q Battery Metals.

Q Battery Metals also owns 100% interest in the Pegaltih Lithium Project, the Lorrain Ni-Cu-PGE project, and the McKenzie East Gold Project.

About Q Battery Metals

Q Battery Metals is a mineral exploration focused on exploration and development of battery, base, and precious metals.

The La Corne South Lithium Project is located over the southern portion of the La Corne Batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne Batholith within 20 kilometers of the QMET claims. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. The North American Lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes (Mt), grading 0.96% Li2O, with contained Li2O of 280,300t. As well, the potential for VMS deposition containing Cu-Zn-Ag is evident on the claims.

The Pegalith Project contains pegmatites that were small scale mined for industrial minerals. The historic Mine Leduc, located in close proximity to the PegaLith property, contains a small lithium-bearing resource (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) from pegmatitic rocks, indicating the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region.

The Lorrain Property is located over ultramafic rocks that host the Guimond-Church mineral showing. The showing is described as containing 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni. A drill hole completed in 2001 by a previous operator is summarized as containing substantial quantities of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and silver. The Lorrain property remains a project of interest for QMET.

The McKenzie East Gold Project is located 30 kilometres north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec and situated in the prolific Abitibi greenstone-belt.

The Property is covers 1,656 hectares located adjacent to the The McKenzie Break deposit currently under exploration and develoopmment by Monarch Mining Corporation. Monarch reports a current open pit indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.8 gpt Au, and 387,000 tonnes indicated underground resource.

Perry Grunenberg, P. Geo, a 'a Qualified Person' as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

