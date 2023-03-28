Norway's Over Easy says its pilot vertical PV system in Oslo achieved remarkable performance throughout a snowy winter. In 2022, the vertical array generated 1,070 kWh per kilowatt installed, which the company says compares to around 800 kWh per kilowatt installed for a conventional rooftop array.Norwegian startup Over Easy has reported the initial results of its vertical bifacial rooftop PV system, which uses specially designed solar modules. The Norwegian Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) supported the company in measuring the performance of the array, which is located in Vestby, near Oslo. ...

