ASUS Introduce New Student-Centric Laptops including World's First 14-inch 2-in-1 Ruggedised Laptop

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, introduces new education laptop solutions that feature rugged, serviceable and convertible designs to keep students engaged and put their safety at the forefront no matter where they are learning. With only 40% of learning taking place in schools, educators are looking to create more adaptable hybrid operations and campus models. As institutions adopt these new digital learning initiatives, they face new challenges in allocating resources, running online classrooms, integrating new devices and managing IT. Upgraded, student-centred laptop solutions from ASUS are designed to meet today's digital education ecosystem and enhance immersive learning and collaboration to help students thrive in the digital age.

World's first 14-Inch 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop for education upgrades learning like never before

From hybrid learning to IT management and student collaboration, ASUS enables incredible learning experiences with its brand-new BR1402 series. The perfect companion for hybrid learning, BR1402-series laptops feature durable designs for today's active students and an easy-to-service modular build that enables schools to be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Designed to make the digital classroom interactive and easy to use, BR1402F features a 14-inch touchscreen and a 13-megapixel world-facing camera to enable professional-quality photos and videos. With up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB SSD, its accelerated computing speed makes for seamless learning and collaboration.

Intel® General Manager, Education Client Division, Michael. A. Campbell, said: "When students are equipped with the latest technology, educators can be better prepared to support students' higher-order skills needed to succeed in education and the future workforce. This is why we're excited about our partnership with ASUS and the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 ruggedised laptop for education. With Intel's newest processors, students will be able to do more, and teachers will be able to focus on maximising their instructional time in class."

In addition to the new BR1402, ASUS is announcing its new 11-inch ASUS Chromebook CR11 series to make both remote and in-person learning simple, interactive and engaging for the modern student.

Reliable education laptops, built to last

Hybrid learning has made durability more important than ever, as laptops travel with students daily between their homes, classrooms, after-school activities and other learning environments. Built to last, both BR1402 and CR11 series meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, and BR1402F features a touchscreen made of damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Both laptops feature a wraparound rubber bumper and grip with reinforced components, tamper-resistant finish and water-resistant keyboard.

ASUS Vice President, General Manager of Commercial Computer BU, Benson Lin, said: "ASUS is addressing the challenges of implementing digital learning by offering upgraded solutions with student-centred designs. These designs aim to provide safe and engaging online learning experiences for students with user-friendly devices, catering to the needs of both educators and students in the digital classroom."

Hybrid learning and collaboration made easy

The new ASUS education laptops deliver total mobility so students can learn and thrive anywhere. Designed for hybrid collaboration, BR1402F and CR11 Flip also feature a 2-in-1 convertible design, garaged stylus and long-lasting battery life of up to 12 hours. In addition, BR1402 series is equipped with AI-powered noise cancelling technology to isolate unwanted noise from human speech and eliminate up to 94% of random noise. With these new laptops, ASUS is empowering students to stay engaged wherever they learn.

Enabling easy maintenance and repairs

With a technician-friendly, modular design that makes maintenance and repairs easy for IT managers and educators to complete, ASUS is enabling less downtime and more learning. Key components of the BR1402 and CR11 series, such as the keyboard, battery, panel and mainboard, can be replaced in minutes using simple tools. The bottom covers are securely fastened using one-size, captive screws that eliminate worries about misplaced parts and encourage a more environmentally friendly repair process. By making maintenance easier, ASUS enables schools to be more cost-efficient and ensures that classrooms are always ready for learning with fewer disruptions.

Keeping students safe and secure

ASUS also designed the BR1402 and CR11 series to keep students safe and give educators and parents peace-of-mind. Both laptops feature keyboards treated with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard to inhibit the growth of bacteria by over 99% over a 24-hour period, TÜV-certified displays for eye comfort and safety, and a webcam privacy shield. For added security, BR1402 features hardware-level protection against sophisticated cyberattacks with Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0). With both digital and physical safety features, ASUS is helping to protect students from both digital and physical risks.

Worldwide reveal at Bett 2023, London.

The new ASUS BR1402 and CR11 series will be revealed publicly for the first time at Bett 2023, London ExCeL, on the 29th of March, alongside the full ASUS Education range of laptops, desktops, AiOs, monitors and networking solutions.

