Residential rooftop solar supplied a record 14% of Australia's electricity this summer - contributing more than brown coal and more than large-scale wind farms and solar projects.From pv magazine Australia The total output of rooftop solar in Australia over the summer was 8,046 GWh, up 19.5% on the preceding year, according to the Clean Energy Council. The Clean Energy Council says that an increase of 15% to 20% in Australian electricity bills in 2022 underpinned strong demand for rooftop solar. Rising power prices also made rooftop solar's payback times even more attractive. "We're seeing ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...