Residential rooftop solar supplied a record 14% of Australia's electricity this summer - contributing more than brown coal and more than large-scale wind farms and solar projects.From pv magazine Australia The total output of rooftop solar in Australia over the summer was 8,046 GWh, up 19.5% on the preceding year, according to the Clean Energy Council. The Clean Energy Council says that an increase of 15% to 20% in Australian electricity bills in 2022 underpinned strong demand for rooftop solar. Rising power prices also made rooftop solar's payback times even more attractive. "We're seeing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...