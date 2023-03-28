Germany's cumulative residential battery installations hit 5.5 GW at the end of 2022, with the large-scale storage business growing by more than 900%.From pv magazine Germany RWTH Aachen University has reported that Germany deployed around 220,000 new residential batteries with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW/1.9 GWh last year, up 52% from the preceding year. The country's cumulative annual residential battery capacity reached 5.5 GWh at the end of 2022. The researchers also revealed that the stationary battery market grew by 24%, with the large-scale segment reaching 0.4 GW/0.8 GWh of cumulative ...

