Hamburg, Germany, March 28, 2023 Thomas Karst, Skyborn Renewables Executive, appointed CEO as of 28 March 2023

Achim Berge Olsen to remain with Skyborn as member of Strategic Advisory Board Thomas Karst has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), replacing Achim Berge Olsen, who will remain with Skyborn as a member of the Strategic Advisory Board. "We believe that offshore wind, one of the fastest growing renewables segments, will be critical to achieving net zero carbon targets and energy transition goals. At Skyborn, we are working to create one of the world's leading offshore wind platforms. I am delighted that Thomas Karst, with his extensive industry experience and knowledge of Skyborn, will be leading the Skyborn team as they continue to deliver on this goal," commented Raj Rao, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). "We thank Achim for his leadership and dedication in building this offshore wind organization over the past 20 years and his support as CEO over the past several months. We look forward to continuing to work with him as member of Skyborn's Strategic Advisory Board." Thomas Karst has an international career that spans more than three decades of experience in executing international infrastructure projects. Having worked for companies such as Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Ørsted and Make Consulting, he has in-depth knowledge of the wind energy sector. "There is great potential in Skyborn and the offshore wind power market, and I look forward to working together with all the dedicated employees in Skyborn to transform the company into a leading independent producer of renewable power," said Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn. Skyborn was launched by GIP, a leading independent global infrastructure investor, on 16 September 2022, following the acquisition of 100% of the business which was previously operated as wpd offshore. In addition to Thomas Karst, the Skyborn Executive Team includes: João Metelo, Chief Investment & Financial Officer (CIFO), a senior energy executive with over 23 years of international experience

Morten Melin, Chief Operating Officer (COO), an industry expert with more than 25 years of on- and offshore wind experience

Cathrin Browne, General Counsel, an experienced lawyer with renewable energy industry expertise from top-tier private practice and in-house positions About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler to achieve net-zero targets, ensure energy security, and a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience and a track record of more than 7 GW built, approved or under procurement around the globe to date. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, construction management and asset management. Skyborn's portfolio includes a global pipeline of > 30 GW in various stages of development. Headquartered in Germany, the company is present in 14 European and APAC markets. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com About Global Infrastructure Partners Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's global renewables portfolio includes solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage assets representing 17 GW of operating generation capacity, royalty interests in over 21 GW of operating renewable projects, and over 195 GW of assets under construction or in development. Headquartered in New York, GIP operates out of 10 offices: New York, London, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP manages c. US $87 billion for its investors. GIP's portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of c. US $80 billion and employ over 100,000 employees. Contact for Journalists: Meike Wulfers Head of Corporate Communications m.wulfers@skybornrenewables.com +49 (151) 50 12 44 10



