EDITED today announced an investment of $15 million from Delta-v Capital. EDITED is the provider of the world's leading AI-driven merchandising experience platform, helping retailers improve predictability in their business by intelligently connecting data, driving insights and automating actions. With EDITED, retailers can infuse data into every strategic decision in the product life cycle.

The growth funding round was led by Delta-v Capital, with support from original investor Wavecrest Growth Partners, alongside investor groups Beringea LLC and Hermes GPE.

"In speaking with EDITED's customers, we heard again and again that they couldn't imagine doing their jobs without EDITED. That type of advocacy is a clear indication of a company that has found a product-market fit. We are excited to partner with Doug and the leadership team as they capitalise on their market leadership position by further investing in growth," said Colin Barclay, Partner at Delta-v.

The funding comes on the heels of significant momentum for EDITED. Last year, EDITED saw strong, capital-efficient growth despite difficult market conditions. The company will use the investment toward accelerating product development, investing in partnerships, and opportunistic M&A that will expand EDITED's value proposition to customers.

"Retailers need to be able to make faster, more surgical decisions, with higher levels of predictability and confidence. With this additional funding, we can continue investing in our platform and allow merchandisers to positively impact their customer experience with powerful insights, fuelled by machine learning," said CEO Doug Kofoid.

About Delta-v Capital

Delta-v Capital partners with visionary leaders of technology companies to accelerate their next phase of growth. Founded in 2009, Delta-v has been providing flexible growth capital solutions to innovative companies in infrastructure software, cloud services, CxO software, and vertical software for more than a decade. Delta-v currently manages over $1.4B in assets and maintains offices in Denver, CO and Dallas, TX.

About EDITED

EDITED is the global leader in Retail Intelligence. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales and drive better outcomes through AI-driven Market and Enterprise Intelligence to fuel Automation. By connecting business analytics and external market data, brands like Columbia and Inditex use the EDITED Retail Intelligence products to make better data-backed decisions, expediting insights into action. For more information, visit www.edited.com.

