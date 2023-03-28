NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No new Standardized Expiration Months on SAS after June 2023 Expiration (69/23)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of March, 28, 2023, not to list any new standardized expiration months for Equity Derivatives (Call and Put Options, Forwards, Futures, Gross Return Forwards and Gross Return Futures) on SAS AB (SAS). Listing of new strikes in the already listed expirations will continue as usual until the expiration date. Flexible futures and option contracts on SAS, denominated in SEK, will continue to be offered after expiration of the standardized contracts. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129741