ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide signalling system for Hong Kong's Lantau Extension project

Alstom to provide signalling system for Hong Kong's Lantau Extension project

Major c ontract win s olidifies Alstom's signalling presence in Hong Kong

Proven signalling solutions and services to optimise operational performance, boost capacity and network security

28 March 2023 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Hong Kong's MTR Corporation formally launched the implementation of the contract for the supply of signalling system for the Lantau Extension project, comprising the Airport Express Line, the Tung Chung Line and the Siu Ho Wan Depot.

Alstom's responsibility1 includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the LAR Extension's signalling system using its proven SACEM (Système d'Aide à la Conduite, à l'Exploitation et à la Maintenance) automatic train control (ATC) solution and the Smartlock 400 interlocking technology. Its Chinese joint venture, CASCO Signal Ltd2, will supply the automatic train supervision (ATS) sub-system for the project. To enhance the protection of the line extension's signalling and train control systems, Alstom will set up a digital twin to simulate and thoroughly test the new signalling system, as well as integrate advanced rail cybersecurity measures. Additionally, HealthHub, Alstom's digital solution for condition-based and predictive maintenance, will be deployed to continuously monitor the state of point machines to maximise reliability and availability, while optimising lifecycle costs.

"Today, six metro lines running in Hong Kong are equipped with Alstom's signalling systems. We are pleased to mark the longstanding partnership of over four decades with MTR with this new win, proving our strong capability to cater to the Hong Kong market. Through this project, Alstom demonstrates our capacity and expertise to maintain and extend rail solutions' lifespan, integrating advanced solutions like cybersecurity and predictive maintenance for a more sustainable transport system," said Toby Tiberghien, Managing Director of East Asia at Alstom.

This project is one of the railway expansion projects under way in Hong Kong to boldly extend the reach of its network. It involves the extension of the existing Tung Chung Line from Tung Chung station westwards with a new station in Tung Chung West, and the addition of two new stations at Tung Chung East new reclamation area between Sunny Bay and Tung Chung stations. Upon completion by 2030, the Lantau Extension project will greatly improve the connectivity of the neighbouring communities, facilitating residents to travel between Lantau Island and the urban areas by railway direct.

Alstom has been contributing to the development of railway systems in Hong Kong for more than 40 years. Since the first metro project in Hong Kong in 1975, Alstom has supplied over 1,100 metro cars to MTR and equipped six lines with signalling systems. In December 2016, Alstom successfully delivered Hong Kong's first high-capacity driverless metro line - the Hong Kong South Island Line East with its signalling system, track works, overhead line infrastructure, traction and train control management system. In November 2022, the first of 93 new eight-car train installed with Alstom's SACEM ATC system and equipment carried its first passengers on the Kwun Tong Line.

Alstom, Smartlock and HealthHub are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Led by Alstom site in Hong Kong and supported by teams in Saint-Ouen and Villeurbanne, France; as well as Bangalore, India

2 CASCO Signal Ltd is owned at 49% by Alstom SA





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company's proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 12th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

