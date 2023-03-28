Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Resource rent tax update on salmon farming in Norway

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 28 September 2022 and subsequent additional company disclosures in connection with the Norwegian government's initial proposal of a resource rent tax of 40% on salmon farming in Norway, or 62% including corporate tax.

Today the Norwegian government has announced its written proposal to Parliament. The proposal is not very different to the original proposal, however, the resource rent tax rate is reduced from 40% to 35%. Please refer to further details at www.regjeringen.no/en/aktuelt/the-norwegian-governments-proposed-resource-rent-tax-on-aquaculture/id2968430/

Please note that the proposal must be approved by Parliament.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.