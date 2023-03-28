Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
28.03.23
11:34 Uhr
16,065 Euro
-0,030
-0,19 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,11016,18513:18
16,13016,19013:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 08:48
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Resource rent tax update on salmon farming in Norway

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 28 September 2022 and subsequent additional company disclosures in connection with the Norwegian government's initial proposal of a resource rent tax of 40% on salmon farming in Norway, or 62% including corporate tax.

Today the Norwegian government has announced its written proposal to Parliament. The proposal is not very different to the original proposal, however, the resource rent tax rate is reduced from 40% to 35%. Please refer to further details at www.regjeringen.no/en/aktuelt/the-norwegian-governments-proposed-resource-rent-tax-on-aquaculture/id2968430/

Please note that the proposal must be approved by Parliament.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.