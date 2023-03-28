Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Karen Harrison as Chief Operating Officer of its Therapeutics Division.

In her new role, Karen will be responsible for supporting the research and development functions across Avacta's Therapeutics Division, with her focus exclusively on creating maximum value for the Group's stakeholders. Latest clinical data for the Company's lead pre|CISION programme, AVA6000, has demonstrated its ongoing very favourable safety profile and tumour-targeting potential, with patients in cohort 4 of the dose-escalation phase I trial experiencing a marked reduction in the incidence and severity of the typical toxicities associated with standard doxorubicin chemotherapy administration1

Karen joins Avacta with over 30 years' experience managing complex global B2C organisations; designing, planning and implementing strategies, plans and procedures, with a focus on operational excellence, promotion of company culture and vision, and continuous improvement. Within the last 15 years, she has undertaken senior positions predominantly within the healthcare and life sciences sectors, including Vice President for Talent at Astellas Pharma. Karen has grown private equity-backed businesses, with a focus on value creation through expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions, and also has significant experience of successfully delivering business transformation and integration, globally, in competitive, consumer-focused environments.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group plc, commented: "Karen's industry experience is extensive, we're really pleased to welcome her as Chief Operating Officer of our Therapeutics Division. Karen's guidance to strategise and prioritise Avacta's operational requirements, establish achievable performance measures and set comprehensive goals for the Therapeutics' business growth and success will benefit the division greatly and help shape its future strategy as we continue our mission to transform treatment outcomes for cancer patients."

Karen Harrison, Chief Operating Officer, Therapeutics, Avacta Group plc, added: "Avacta is a pioneer of next-generation cancer therapies, and I'm delighted to join and support the Company's vision to revolutionise the treatability of solid tumours. The Therapeutics Division is at such a pivotal stage, with the latest clinical data for AVA6000 confirming the tumour-targeting potential of our pre|CISION technology. I look forward to the opportunity to help drive our promising platforms further in the clinic and ultimately improve the lives of patients suffering from cancer."

1. Press release (17th January, 2023): Avacta Announces Successful Completion of Fourth Dose Escalation in AVA6000 Phase 1 Clinical Study

