Datum der Anmeldung:
27.03.2023
Aktenzeichen:
B4-57/23
Unternehmen:
L International Holdings, LLC; Erwerb der Lydall Thermal /Acoustical, Inc, der Lydall Thermal/Acoustical (Taicang) Co. Ltd., der Lydall Gerhardi GmbH & Co KG und der Lydall Thermique Acoustique (société par actions simplifiée)
Produktmärkte:
Hitze- und Akustikschilde
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
