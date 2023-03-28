500 investors from across the globe to attend GoforIsrael Conference

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will open the 30th edition of GoforIsrael in Tel Aviv, which will host 1,000 participants, including investors, entrepreneurs and corporate heads from Europe, the US, Mexico, Asia, and Israel taking place on May 3, 2023 at Hilton, Tel Aviv.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Conference GoforIsrael will celebrate its 30th edition and will host hundreds of investors from Europe, USA, Mexico and Asia. Organized by Cukierman & Co. Investment House and Catalyst Funds, GoforIsrael is considered as one of the most influential and prestigious business conferences in Israel, thanks to its international recognition of its impact on the future of foreign investments in Israel and on Israeli and global investments worldwide.





This year the event marks not only its 30th conference; Cukierman & Co. Investment House celebrates its 30th anniversary, and Catalyst will celebrate the closing of Catalyst IV Fund and launching of Catalyst Investors' Club (CIC). The event will be held at the Hilton Tel Aviv on May 3rd, 2023.

The conference's primary purpose is to create new business development opportunities, international partnerships, and strategic alliances. GoforIsrael will welcome 1000 participants including 500 investors from abroad and will facilitate more than 800 one-on-one meetings.

Edouard Cukierman, Chairman of Cukierman & Co. Investment House and Managing Partner of Catalyst Investments announces: "The 30th GoforIsrael will demonstrate that Israel'sultimate economic strength is its tech companies, which have always weathered crisis times successfully. We have high-energy density batteries, AI generated real-time maps, high-resolution radars, electronically steered antennas. Israel's tech will continue to thrive."

After being held virtually for the past 3 years due to COVID19, this year's live conference will focus on breakthrough Israeli innovation in leading industries including: Life Sciences (Biotech, Medtech), High Tech (Cybersecurity, Deep Tech, Mobility) and Climatech (Foodtech, Renewable Energy).

The event will be opened by Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel together withEdouard Cukierman, Managing Partner of Catalyst Funds and Chairman of Cukierman Investment House.

Participants include senior executives, business leaders and entrepreneurs, including executives from the venture capital industry as well as other investors. Speakers include Yair Shamir, Former Israeli Agriculture Minister and Managing Partner of Catalyst Funds; Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Properties;

Luc Muller, Vice-Chairman of Cukierman & Co. & Former CEO of Otto Group; Amnon Shaashua, CEO of Mobileye; Maurizio Molinari, Editor in Chief at La Repubblica Italy; Keren Dahan, CEO of Sarel; Gokhan Eyigun, President of Sabanci Group; Yoav Etzyon, Managing Partner at APM; Alexander Stern, Head of Private Markets Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe;Edward Talmor-Gera, CEO - Newvest,; Maria Ameli, Head of Corporate at Banca Generali; Ofer Carmel, CEO of Catalyst Investors' Club, Roger Cukierman, former CEO of Rothschild Bank; Steve Elbaz, CEO of Watergen, Amir Zaidman, CBO of The Kitchen Hub by Strauss; Guy Spigelman, EMEA Life Sciences Startups, Amazon Web Services and more.

The conference will focus on the hot issues of Mergers & Acquisitions, fundraising in challenging times, the impact of the economic & political changes on the Israeli High-Tech industry, and the image of Israel abroad. "Despite markets uncertainty, I believe Israel's diverse and impressive supply of breakthrough technology startups will continue to prevail and remain a stable and safe investment," says Edouard Cukierman, Chairman of the Cukierman & Co. Investment House, and Managing Partner of the Catalyst Funds. "The GoforIsrael conference accelerates investors' relationship with the Israeli ecosystem by creating focused and direct meetings between Israeli entrepreneurs in a variety of areas and senior investors from Europe, the U.S., Turkey, China and Latin America. Israeli entrepreneurs will enjoy the opportunity to showcase their technologies on stage as well as pre-arrange meetings with quality investors, which is especially important in light of the current situation."

The event will give the opportunity to dozens of startups, at various stage, to pitch their innovative technologies to over 500 foreign investors. Among participants, Unicorns, publicly traded companies such as Taboola, Arbe, Freightos, Satixfy, Storedot, Trax, and Soonicorns such as: Addionics, Civan Lasers, CuraLife, Nexar. Other newcomers at the event: SIS, Novaremed, Omnysense, Virility, Cell-Lipo, Hairstetics, LaserTeam, MedCu, Raziel, Smart Cooling, Level Hydrofoils, Solitek, Robotican, Entropotech, Eatsane, Plantish, Armenta, Brevel, and MushFoods.

For registration and agenda 2023, please visit our website:https://goforisrael.com/

For further information about the conference:

Nadine Lati

Managing Partner

GoforIsrael

nadine.l@cukierman.co.il

For media coverage:

Omer Hochbaum

Positive Communications

Press agency

Omerh@gopositive.co.il





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/500-investors-from-across-the-globe-to-attend-goforisrael-conference-301783217.html