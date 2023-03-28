Manufacturing Industry Banks on Nasuni for File Data Services

Manufacturing Organizations Are Increasingly Trusting Their File Data and Its Protection to the Nasuni File Data Platform with Data under Management Growing by 243%

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, today announced strong momentum within the manufacturing industry, with data under management growing by 243% since Q1 2021. In order to modernize operations and remain competitive, the manufacturing industry is accelerating its pace of digital transformation and its move to the cloud. This has resulted in increased demand for the Nasuni File Data Platform.





The manufacturing industry is immersing itself in the revolution to modernize its operations by embracing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the Internet of Things. The digitalization of production, assets, and data have emerged as critical necessities, and Gartner reports that 36% of manufacturers experience "above-average business value" from investments made toward this effort. As more information and data become digitalized, organizations are realizing they must seek solutions that enable them to break down silos and collaborate around data.

In addition, the Industry 4.0 revolution is creating exponential data growth. This is causing manufacturers to become more heavily targeted by cyberattacks, like ransomware, with The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) reporting that in 2021 manufacturing represented 65% of industrial ransomware attacks. Furthermore, the industry as a whole was targeted six times more often than the second leading group (food and beverage), making the protection of data from advanced and persistent threats (APT) like ransomware, business-critical.

To solve these challenges, leading organizations including Alcoa, Hybrid Apparel, JSJ, Morton Salt, SAS International, Western Digital, and Yazaki are modernizing their storage infrastructure into a data services model with the Nasuni File Data Platform. Nasuni enables them to gain more business value from their IT investments, reduce storage costs by 60% over legacy storage, and recover from ransomware attacks in minutes. The platform works seamlessly with massive Dassault CATIA CAD (computer-aided design) files, Adobe InDesign, Siemens Teamcenter, Windows® File Copy, Linux® File Copy, and Robocopy®. Since the start of 2021, Nasuni has experienced a 66% growth in manufacturing customers. Today, Nasuni manufacturing customers are able to efficiently collaborate on, manage, and protect their critical data at more than 1,800 locations in 55 countries worldwide.

"Nasuni covered cloud storage, backup, ransomware, and more," said Mark Valpreda, IT infrastructure consultant, Hybrid Apparel. "The whole solution of Nasuni on top of Google Cloud object storage saves us money, but what these savings don't account for is that the solution gives me back the ability to sleep at night."

Headquartered in California with offices in three main regions globally, Hybrid Apparel is a creative design and manufacturing firm that specializes in making licensed t-shirts for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Their previous file storage system was a persistent headache with users needing to manually move files and folders when they ran out of capacity. Replication and recovery were also complex and unreliable. With the Nasuni File Data Platform deployed, Hybrid Apparel's Adobe Creative files and other unstructured data scale in Google Cloud object storage, while Nasuni Edge Appliances cache files locally for fast access. Backup, replication, and other technologies have been eliminated, as Nasuni delivers all of these capabilities and more in one cloud-native platform - all with significant cost savings. The full Hybrid Apparel case study can be found here.

Nasuni transforms legacy file infrastructure with a set of file data services that consolidates siloed information, provides 24/7 business continuity, optimizes user productivity, delivers game-changing business insights, and offers the ability to choose any or multiple cloud providers. Hybrid cloud technology is especially important in manufacturing as performance at the edge for collaborating on data around the globe is critical. Nasuni's intelligent edge caching enables manufacturers to leverage the power of cloud object storage while maintaining local high performance.

To learn more about how Nasuni is enabling manufacturers including AIXTRON, Cooley Group, Hybrid Apparel, JSJ, SAS International, Sound United, and Western Digital to reduce file storage costs, improve collaboration, and enhance resiliency from disasters and cybercrimes, please read our customer case studies.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection, and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

Social media links

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contacts:

North America

JaeMi Pennington

Metis Communications

Phone: +1 617-236-0500 ext 26

Email: nasuni@metiscomm.com

Europe

Maria Loupa

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo_2015_High_Resolution_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manufacturing-industry-banks-on-nasuni-for-file-data-services-301778343.html