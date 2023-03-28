Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order From GE Gas Power for CleanTech Laser Cleaning System for Turbine MRO

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it received an order from GE Gas Power, a world leader in gas power technology, services and solutions, for an LPC-300CTH CleanTech laser blasting system for turbine maintenance and repair operations (MRO).

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "The CleanTech line of products was an ideal fit to meet GE Gas Power's goals of providing affordable, reliable, flexible and sustainable power for the future. We look forward to our continued relationship and working to secure additional orders in the future."

GE Gas Power added Laser Photonics as an approved supplier for laser cleaning technology. The dual-axis CleanTech LPC-300CTH will be utilized by GE Gas Power's energy division in its turbine maintenance program to extend product life while improving maintenance speed. The laser cleaning technology will also be available to other GE departments for application testing.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH

The CleanTech LPC-300CTH by Laser Photonics is a portable 300W handheld laser is the perfect tool for laser cleaning, roughing, and finishing across a wide variety of surfaces like iron, steel, aluminum, and more. This handheld laser cleaning system utilizes the latest class 4 fiber laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly when compared to traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

Complete the job with surgical accuracy, in minimal time, under any condition. The LPC-300CTH provides 5 pulse laser patterns that provide flexibility when operating the laser in different applications across different surface types. This allows the user to quickly switch from laser cleaning to laser finishing with the press of a button. You can now clean rust, remove paint and other coatings, then roughen and finish the surface of nearly any metal- using the same handheld laser.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

