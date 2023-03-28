ADT Inc.: ADT and Google Announce Availability of First Integrated Smart Home Security System for DIY Customers

New ADT Self Setup system integrates trusted ADT security with Google Nest products



BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc . (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced the availability of the new ADT Self Setup smart home security system - its most advanced and complete DIY system ever and the first fully integrated DIY offering from ADT and Google. ADT Self Setup integrates Google Nest smart home products with ADT security and life safety technology as well as ADT SMART Monitoring - all with the convenient control of the new ADT+ app .

ADT Self Setup makes it easier for customers to customize the perfect DIY system for their smart home or apartment needs with the added peace of mind that only comes with ADT's premium customer service and award-winning² SMART Monitoring technology. SMART Monitoring for ADT Self Setup customers includes Video Verification and helps police to respond faster, to get help sooner³. Customers can interact or view their ADT-monitored system through multiple touchpoints around the home by using the ADT+ app, Google Home app, ADT Keypad, Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and Nest Hub Max and with their voice with a Google Assistant-enabled device¹.

"The new ADT Self Setup system provides the best of all worlds for DIY smart home customers. It unifies security, life safety, home automation and analytics through one easy-to-use application," said Wayne Thorsen, ADT Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "Customers today are looking for smart home solutions they can customize. We're thrilled to partner with Google to provide our customers with a new DIY smart home security solution that provides the integration and self-setup that customers want with the peace of mind of having ADT by their side."

The ADT Self Setup system can include ADT Smart Home Hub , ADT Keypad , ADT Keychain Remote , ADT Door/Window Sensor , ADT Motion Sensor , ADT Flood & Temperature Sensor , ADT Smoke Detector , Nest Doorbell (battery) , Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) , Nest Cam (indoor, wired) , Nest Thermostat , Nest Learning Thermostat , Nest Wifi , Nest Mini (2nd gen) , Nest Hub (2nd gen) and Nest Hub Max .

ADT Self Setup system highlights:

ADT Smart Home Hub : The brains of the security system that provides connectivity between sensors, accessories, smart home devices and the ADT cloud interface via customers' Wi-Fi and cellular network all in one place. If triggered, the system's 85 dB panic alarm will set off to help protect a customer's home and notify authorities of an emergency with professional monitoring. The Smart Home Hub features a built-in keypad to offer customers the convenience of arming and disarming their security system with the keypad on top of the device. In the event of a power outage, the Smart Home Hub offers 24-hour battery backup to help secure a customer's home if they are temporarily without power.



ADT Self Setup, designed for customer privacy

ADT helps protect customer privacy with features like encrypted video and multi-factor account verification. ADT will notify customers of unusual or potentially dangerous activity, such as suspicious account sign-ins.

Customers enrolled in ADT SMART Monitoring decide which of their Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell (battery) event recordings and other device data they share with ADT. When there is an alarm event, video and data about that event that the customer has consented to share with ADT is stored securely in our cloud platform "lockbox" (where access is restricted, authenticated and auditable) and can be used by ADT to help verify an alarm event, which can result in a higher-priority response from first responders.

Pricing and availability

The new ADT Self Setup system is now available for purchase at https://www.adt.com/shop/diy with pricing starting at $219.98 plus tax, which includes an introductory 30-day free6 trial of professional monitoring. At the conclusion of the trial, professional monitoring will begin at $24.99 a month. From small apartments to large projects, ADT Self Setup offers the purchase and DIY installation convenience that can grow with customers. Easily add additional Nest Cams or more ADT security devices to the ADT Self Setup system by purchasing directly from ADT.com, with easy and free shipping within the continental United States.

ADT Self Setup pre-configured system packages help customers get started and include:

Starter : Includes an ADT Smart Home Hub, one Nest Doorbell (battery), four ADT Door & Window Sensors, and 2 ADT Motion Sensors.

: Includes an ADT Smart Home Hub, one Nest Doorbell (battery), four ADT Door & Window Sensors, and 2 ADT Motion Sensors. Premium System : Includes the security and smart home features of the Starter System and adds a Nest Hub (2nd Gen) for greater convenience and control.

: Includes the security and smart home features of the Starter System and adds a Nest Hub (2nd Gen) for greater convenience and control. Build Your Own : Includes the ADT Smart Home Hub and enables customers to pick the ADT security and Google Nest products that best meet their needs.



To get started, ADT Self Setup customers can simply download the ADT+ app from the Google Play Store or iTunes and follow the on-screen instructions to activate their ADT Self Setup Hub and sensors, as well as add compatible Google Nest products and other ADT security and safety devices.

[1] Notifications, remote control, video streaming and video recording require working internet, Wi-Fi, a Google Account and Google Home app linked to your ADT+ app.

[2] SIAC, 2022. ADT is a gold sponsor of SIAC.

[3] vs. unverified alarms. Requires purchase of Nest Camera and interactive monitoring services plan.

[4] Requires purchase of Nest Camera and professional monitoring plan.

[5] ADT call center data, 2022.

[6] If you do not cancel prior to the end of the 30-day free trial, your contract will auto-renew and you will be charged your monthly rate until you cancel.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com .

