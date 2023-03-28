Glunz & Jensen A/S: Annual report 2022

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 538

March 28th, 2023

ANNUAL REPORT FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023

The annual report for the fiscal year 2022 was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors are satisfied with the achievements and the financial results for 2022 - and announces the following consolidated financial statements for 2022 set for approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 19th, 2023. Please observe that the 2022 figures cover a 9-month period, whereas the 2021/22 figures cover a 12-month period.

The annual report 2022 has the following key figures:

The Group realized a revenue of DKK 103,4 million (2021/22: DKK 147,0 million).

Gross profit totaled DKK 27,5 million (2021/22: DKK 39,1 million), equal to a gross profit margin of 26,6% (2021/22: 26,6%).

EBITDA was DKK 18,2 million (2021/22: DKK 23,9 million).

Profit before tax for the year totaled DKK 15,3 million (2021/22: DKK 14,6 million).

For the 12-months in fiscal year 2023, the Group revenue is expected to be at the DKK 135-140 million level. Operating profit (EBITDA) is expected at a level of DKK 13-16 million and the profit before tax is expected at the DKK 9-12 million level.

Management underlines that the outlook for 2023 may be associated with some uncertainty due to but not limited to the unpredictable and potential impact of shortage of supplies of parts, wars, and natural disasters.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03