Leading provider of options data, analytics expands global footprint, builds upon equity, options, futures and risk solution set with London-based dividend forecast data platform

OptionMetrics, the options and futures database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, has acquired Woodseer Global ("Woodseer"), a provider of dividend forecast data for equities, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and ETFs. The acquisition expands OptionMetrics' research data offerings and global footprint by adding offices in London and Vancouver. Woodseer is OptionMetrics' second acquisition since partnering with Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") in 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The addition of Woodseer's product suite will enhance our ability to serve financial market stakeholders and academic institutions in their analysis of equity market performance and risk," said David Hait, CEO, OptionMetrics. "Woodseer's accurate, comprehensive dividend forecast data is second to none and will provide our clients with new data sets and further drive analysis tools and capabilities within our core options data solutions. We very much look forward to working with Ed Dean, Mark Riding and the rest of the Woodseer team in fostering the continued success of Woodseer as part of OptionMetrics."

Utilizing a proprietary, algorithm-based methodology, Woodseer produces market-leading dividend forecast data at global scale. Clients at banks, funds and market makers can make faster trading, income planning and risk management decisions with Woodseer's timely, accurate data sets with dividend forecast statistics for 32,000+ securities in 100+ countries.

OptionMetrics is recognized for providing high quality, comprehensive historical options and futures options data. Its flagship IvyDB US covers 10,000+ underlying stocks and indices from 1996 onward, and it also provides data for Europe, Asia, Canada, optionable futures and option trading volume on order flows.

"Our investment thesis for OptionMetrics centered on building greater capabilities to assist institutional investors and academic research communities in driving improved investment effectiveness and risk management," said David Neverson, Managing Director, Leeds Equity. "Acquiring Woodseer is an important part of this process. Woodseer's dividend forecast data and related solutions, along with its strong European footprint, will further position OptionMetrics as a key strategic partner to institutions and stakeholders in the global financial services market."

Fieldfisher LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to OptionMetrics. Sequence Advisers LLP acted as financial adviser, and RWK Goodman served as legal counsel to Woodseer.

