C2F has developed a building-integrated PV (BIPV) facade made of aluminum that purportedly limits the impact of hot and cold weather, while also improving solar module performance.From pv magazine France C2F, a French composite aluminum facade supplier, unveiled a PV facade at the recent BePositive trade show in Lyon, France. Its Ultracade solution can be integrated with the solar panels of any manufacturer, up to 1.98 meters in length. "In the end, as our solution is entirely modular, the only limit is the imagination," C2F CEO Jean-Charles Battut told pv magazine France. The facade's metallic ...

