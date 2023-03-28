Chike Nutrition Launches the First-of-Its-Kind Protein Chai Product

Chike Nutrition Adds Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee to Their Lineup

ABILENE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Chike Nutrition recently added Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee to their lineup, a brand new flavor to savor and the first-of-its-kind protein chai product on the market. Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee is made with real coffee and black tea (not just chai-flavored like other options) and has a sweet blend of cinnamon, ginger, and clove for the perfect mix of spicy and sweet. Starting March 28, 2023, Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee will be available on Chike Nutrition's website and in participating grocery stores.

Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee

20g protein, 150mg caffeine, 1g sugar

Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee gives you all of the taste and flavors of a traditional Chai Latte but with 20 grams of non-GMO whey protein, 150mg of caffeine, only 1 gram of sugar, and 120 calories per serving. Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee is perfect for an on-the-go snack or an afternoon pick-me-up.

This new addition follows the brand's commitment to creating healthy options that have a delicious flavor. A verified Chike Nutrition customer, Jasmine, left a 5-star review in 2020, stating, "At this point they could put out Chike water and we would rush to get it. If they ever put out a Chai Latte, it's over for us." The time has come, and Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee is now available for customers to enjoy.

Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee has a sweet and smooth flavor and an authentic Chai Latte taste with every sip. If someone has never had a Chai Latte before but enjoys drinks with a bit of spice and bite, such as Cinnamon or Pumpkin Spice, they will most likely love the Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee.

"This is an exciting launch for Chike Nutrition, not only because it's a new addition to our current flavor lineup but also because this is the first product like this on the market! Chike Nutrition's mission is to energize and empower your potential. We are excited to do that by offering Chike Chai Latte Protein Iced Coffee as an additional option. You have got to Chai this…you won't be disappointed!" said Mac Mascorro, Brand Manager of Chike Nutrition.

This delicious addition will help fill up one's cup and help power through their day. Chike Nutrition also offers healthy, low-sugar alternatives to coffeehouse favorites such as Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel Protein Iced Coffee.

About Chike Nutrition

Chike Nutrition is based in Abilene, Texas, and proudly manufactures and produces all eight (and counting!) of their current flavors, ensuring the quality and consistency that Chike Nutrition demands in their products. You can find all flavors on Chike Nutrition's website and follow new recipes, flavor launches, and more on Instagram. Learn more about Chike in their overview video.

