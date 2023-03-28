Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) ("Moss" or the "Company"), a consumer genomics and gut microbiome company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, announces the introduction of its Gut Microbiome test which can be ordered directly to your home via the Company's online platform. The gut microbiome is home to trillions of microbes that directly influence a person's mood, how they digest food and how their immune system responds to infections or allergens. Our report includes a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the types and amount of microorganisms present, gut microbiome harmony, disease related microbes insight and obesity risk. We provide personalized solutions to improve the customer's gut health.

In addition, Moss is pleased to announce a proprietary suite of genetic reports which serve to complement our main products. These reports give customers the opportunity to further explore and understand their genetic data. The first report being made available to customers will focus on mental health. Gut health is so closely tied with mental health that the gut is often referred to as our second brain. Psychological factors can impact the way in which your gastrointestinal tract moves and vice versa, and an unhealthy gut can cause you to experience brain fog, low energy levels, anxiety, and depression.

"Actionable health data derived from our gut microbiome test is key to helping customers overcome chronic gut health related problems," said Michelle Lee, President of the Company. "Our new gut microbiome test provides an affordable low-cost entry for new customers to our brand. Our mental health report is part of a series of reports we plan to release over the coming months as we continue to develop and bring to market new and innovative solutions that leverage of our genetic and microbiome sequencing capabilities to improve human health."

Moss has created an online healthcare and technology platform integrating labs, services, and products in a shared economy. Moss provides comprehensive and affordable, at-home genetic and microbiome testing paired with personalized wellness reports and offerings to promote total gut, mind, and body health. The Company's services include health reports, personalized food and nutrition recommendations, and a social media platform that allows customers to form communities based on their specific health needs. The Company's current and anticipated products can be found in the "Shop" section of its website.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's long form prospectus dated December 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and CSE listing statement dated January 16, 2023 (the "Listing Statement") supporting Moss's listing on the CSE, as well as the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com. Copies of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics Inc. is an emerging consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Cahill

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Michelle Lee

President

Email: info@mossgenomics.com

Telephone: 604-629-5974

TikTok: GutHealthTok | Instagram: MossGenomics | LinkedIn: MossGenomics

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to anticipated product offerings and the objectives and development of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160122