Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQB: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California has denied a motion by NGO's to overturn authorization granted by the United States Forest Service ("USFS") of KORE's proposed drill program at the Long Valley Gold Project ("Project"), located in California.

KORE had voluntarily limited any work at the Long Valley project pending the outcome of the court case between the NGOs and the USFS. Now that the USFSs motion for summary judgement has been granted and the authorization upheld, KORE intends to proceed with exploration during the summer/fall of 2023. Details of KORE's Long Valley 2023 exploration drill program (the "Program") will be announced over the coming weeks.

KORE's team has worked closely with the USFS to avoid cultural impacts and mitigate other potential Program impacts. The Program utilizes modern technology and existing road infrastructure to minimize disturbances. KORE will complete pre-disturbance cultural surveys, remove 100% of all drill cuttings, have zero water or waste discharge and intensively remediate all sites post-work. There will be no long-term impact from the Program and no permanent installations will be left behind. The USFS thus granted KORE a categorical exclusion from the National Environmental Protection Act for the Program's plan of operations.

The Company has identified opportunities to expand the shallow oxide mineralization in all directions. Additional mineralization could extend mine life, reduce capital intensity and generate higher project economic returns than the 1.2 million ounces of Indicated gold and 0.5 million ounces of Inferred gold from 64 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively, modelled in the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced October 27, 2020.

Additionally, as a fully intact epithermal deposit with a large at surface footprint, Long Valley has the potential for high-grade sulphides and discrete vein zones in the underlying feeder structures. The discovery of high-grade, sulphide dominant gold ("Au")-silver ("Ag") mineralization in addition to near-surface oxide Au-Ag mineralization would open up additional development pathways for the Project, such as underground mining.

More details on the deposit geology and exploration potential can be found in KORE's March 23, 2021, January 30, 2020 and March 24, 2020 news releases.

About Long Valley Gold Project

Long Valley is 100% owned epithermal gold and silver project located in Mono County, California. The large land package around the project is district in scale and covers all deep-rooted fault structures of similar genesis to the Hilton Creek fault, the primary 'conduit' for the current Long Valley deposit.

A total of 896 holes have been drilled on the Project, the majority being completed by reverse circulation with lesser core, rotary and air track. The current mineral resource estimate is 1,217,000 ounces of Indicated gold and 453,000 ounces of Inferred gold from 63.7 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22.0 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively. The mineral resource consists of oxide, transition and sulphides. The estimate was prepared by Neil Prenn, P.E. of Mine Development Associates with an effective date of September 2, 2020. See the "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Long Valley Project", revised and amended dated June 7, 2021, filed on SEDAR on June 11, 2021 (the "PEA").

The PEA for a shallow, low-strip heap leach project contains the following highlights:

US $273 million NPV5% post-tax with IRR of 48% at US$ 1,600 per ounce gold;

Significant leverage to gold: US$ 352 million NPV5% at spot US$ 1,800 per ounce gold;

102,000 ounces gold per year average over 7 years mine life;

Shallow open pit, heap leach with nearby infrastructure;

Unmodelled silver potential from metallurgical test-work; and

Shallow oxide and sulphide feeder exploration potential to further enhance project.

More information is available in the PEA filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on KORE's website at www.koremining.com.

About KORE Mining

KORE Mining is focused on responsibly creating value from its portfolio of gold assets in California, USA. The Company is advancing the Imperial project towards development while continuing to explore across both Imperial and Long Valley district-scale gold assets.

Further information on KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us at info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

Technical information with respect to the Long Valley Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terre Lane, MMSA, registered member SME, who is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

