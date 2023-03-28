Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that all permits have been received from key governmental agencies for the construction and operation of the direct lithium extraction (DLE) pilot plant at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project ("CV Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The final permit required to operate the DLE pilot plant at the CV Project became effective on March 17, 2023. This permit, together with previously approved permits, authorizes the pilot plant's construction and operation at the Clayton Valley site. Pure Energy's partner, SLB (formerly Schlumberger), through its New Energy business, is responsible for the design, construction and operation of the pilot plant to produce lithium compounds in a highly sustainable manner.

"The development of the pilot plant and application of SLB's sustainable lithium production process at Pure Energy's Clayton Valley project has important potential for lithium brine projects. Its state-of-the-art approach to lithium production conserves water, has a considerably smaller footprint, and reduces environmental impact compared to existing evaporation pond design," stated Mary Little, Pure Energy director. "As the first project of its kind in North America, we are very pleased with the progress made by our partner, SLB, in advancing the pilot plant through the permitting milestones. The CV Project continues to develop, and we look forward to reporting advances as they occur."

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 950 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley.

Pure Energy's strategic partner, SLB, is operator of the Clayton Valley Project. In May of 2019, Pure Energy and SLB signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by SLB at the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH·H2O") and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate. For further details regarding SLB's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDAR.com.

On January 3, 2019, the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") approved and granted a Finite Term Water Right to Pure Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Esmeralda Minerals LLC, for the extraction of up to 50 acre-feet of brine during a 5-year period from the CV properties. This water right is deemed sufficient for brine testing requirements and SLB's future the pilot plant facility. In July of 2020, the CV-09 well was completed pursuant to the Finite Term Water Right and results of initial sampling were published by Pure Energy on October 14, 2020.

Quality Assurance

Walter Weinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person (MMSA registration #01529QP), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this news release for Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.. He is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

