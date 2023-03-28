Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that Travis Campbell, CPA, CA, has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Campbell will be starting with the Company on April 3rd, 2023 and officially take over as RIWI's CFO on May 1st, 2023. RIWI would like to thank Anthony Tetrault, who was appointed as the Company's interim CFO on February 1st, 2023, for his contributions and support as a consultant throughout the transition period.

Travis Campbell has had a progressive career in finance. From 2013 to 2019, Mr. Campbell served as Director of Finance & Administration of Avanti Computer Systems, a Toronto-based private software company which was acquired by Ricoh Company of Japan. Mr. Campbell was awarded the peer-voted Avanti Innovation Award in 2013 as a result of the implementation of systems that increased efficiency and decreased costs.

Since 2019, Mr. Campbell managed the finance and purchasing departments of Route1, a publicly traded technology, engineering and professional services company using data capture technologies, advancing from Director of Finance to Senior Vice President, Finance, throughout his tenure at the company.

"I am excited to be joining Greg and the team at RIWI and helping to support this great organization to achieve and exceed its growth goals. Our unique technology is a great competitive differentiator and provides valuable data to our customers, and I am thrilled to work on ensuring that the finance department is ready to support scalable and efficient growth," shared Travis Campbell.

"Travis has been a change agent throughout his career, helping transform finance departments from support organizations into active business partners that guide others to focus on high value work. We look forward to Travis doing the same at RIWI,' says Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

