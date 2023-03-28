Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 28
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 March 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 237.13p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 232.63p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 234.97p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 230.47p per ordinary share
28 March 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323