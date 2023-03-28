The Daniel Group Will Implement Its ExperienceConnect Customer Experience Program for Ring Power and Ziegler Cat

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / The Daniel Group, experts helping business-to-business companies improve customer experience announced the signing of two new clients, Ring Power and Ziegler Cat. Ring Power, based in St. Augustine, FL, and Zeiger Cat, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, have both retained The Daniel Group to provide a custom, end-to-end customer feedback program for each company.

According to Lynn Daniel, "Both of these companies are among the leaders in the Caterpillar dealer network. I welcome both companies to The Daniel Group. We look forward to working with them to create even better experiences for their customers."

ExperienceConnect is a secure, robust, cloud-based customer experience management system built by The Daniel Group. This platform provides clients with a real-time view of how customers view a company's products and services. The feedback is gathered by phone and digital means.

For more information, contact Lynn Daniel at 704-549-5018.

Established in 1947, by L. C. Ringhaver, Ring Power, a Caterpillar dealer, oversees the operations of 18 branch locations throughout Florida, including large regional facilities in Tampa and Orlando. Ring Power also has facilities outside of Florida - the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas.

Ziegler Cat is one of the largest Caterpillar dealers in North America, with more than 2,100 employees in 22 locations in Minnesota and Iowa. Zielger Cat also has 27 locations representing AGCO, CLAAS, and Brandt machinery in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin and Missouri.

The Daniel Group, formed in 1989, serves more than 75% of all Caterpillar dealers in North America as well as AGCO and other heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers with their customer experience feedback programs. Their array of B2B services includes customer feedback, employee feedback, strategic planning, and market research. The Daniel Group is led by Founder and CEO Lynn Daniel and Doug Fowler, President and COO.

