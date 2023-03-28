Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

We are happy to report that 273 drill samples for assay, from the first five completed drill holes, have been received by ALS labs in Reno, NV. The drill crew is back from their week off, and back drilling. The drill crew will have a short break for the Easter holiday season, and will then be back for the completion of the drill program, which is expected around the third week of April. The company will provide additional drilling summaries as the drilling program progresses.

It is gratifying that every hole in the 2023 drill program has intersected the green claystone horizon, which is host to the higher-grade green Lithium claystone horizon intersected in the 2022 drilling program. Drilling this year has increased the green claystone horizon from 120 feet in depth, to 295 feet in depth. Furthermore, a second claystone horizon has been drilled down to 400 feet in depth in our first drill hole of the year DH23-01.

Inaugural 43-101 report

Upon completion of the 2023 drilling program, the Company will commission the writing of an inaugural 43-101 report for the West Tonopah Project, which covers 1,760 acres.

Results of AGM held on March 22, 2023

All proposals that the Company had recommend, were approved by the shareholders who voted with the results below:

Proposal For Against Abstain Director, ROBERT MCALLISTER 25,253,807 0 497,218 Director, KEVIN BROWN 25,262,578 0 488,477 Director, JOHN NELSON 25,235,603 0 515,422 ACCOUNTING FIRM DAVIDSON & CO LLP 57,594,864 634,328 0 INCREASE AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL 24,017,985 1,733,040 0 ADVISORY VOTE ON COMPENSATION 23,755,426 1,994,599 1,000 APPROVE THE COMPANY'S 2023 STOCK OPTION PLAN 24,277,562 1,473,463 0

"I am extremely pleased with our shareholder support, knowing that the hard work from prior years has set the stage for the next phase of corporate development as we look forward to a steady stream of news and advancements in 2023," stated President Robert McAllister.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

