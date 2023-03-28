GCL Integration expects to start operating a new 12 GW solar factory in October, bringing its total solar panel manufacturing capacity to 30 GW.GCL Integration has started building a 12 GW module factory in Funing, China's Jiangsu province. The Chinese PV panel maker says it is investing CNY 2 billion ($290.4 million) in the new facility, which will host 14 production lines. GCL Integration expects to begin manufacturing activities at the new facility in October. With the new factory, its total solar panel manufacturing capacity will reach 30 GW. The company also announced plans to raise CNY ...

